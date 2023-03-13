Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $736,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $478.99. 302,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.46 and a 200-day moving average of $441.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

