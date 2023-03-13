Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,550 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.7% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,168,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,695,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $435.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

