Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,321,000 after buying an additional 30,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.92. The company had a trading volume of 871,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,071. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,962 shares of company stock worth $32,194,339. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.