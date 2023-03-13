Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.95. 114,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Stories

