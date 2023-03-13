Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,622 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 267.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $182,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $198.54. 736,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.88 and a 200 day moving average of $208.03.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

