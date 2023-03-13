Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 250.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,792 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 228,430 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 55.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,643,048 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $168,151,000 after acquiring an additional 589,142 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $102.83. 3,290,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,268,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.