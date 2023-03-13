Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $978,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 655.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,036,000 after acquiring an additional 152,859 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,457,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Biogen Stock Up 1.2 %

BIIB stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.61. The company had a trading volume of 286,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,820. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

