Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after buying an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $99,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $516.21. 205,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.89. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.