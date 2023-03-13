Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,324 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Chubb comprises 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded down $4.34 on Monday, hitting $194.06. 778,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.60 and a 200-day moving average of $207.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

