Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,106 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 507.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 288,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 240,789 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $210,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of CSX by 51.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 33,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 22.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,312,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,468,821. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

