Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

EDV stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,251. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.31. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $122.69.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

