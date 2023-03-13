Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 12,696 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,558,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,084. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

