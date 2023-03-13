Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 31.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $7.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.14. 2,138,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.26. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares in the company, valued at $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,337 shares of company stock valued at $90,666,632. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

