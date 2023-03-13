Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $5.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.58. 11,639,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,914,111. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

