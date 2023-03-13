Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

MMP traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,110. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

