Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 19,031 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 147.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,388. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $111.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

