Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after buying an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 143,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,755 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.71. The company had a trading volume of 181,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.37 and a 200-day moving average of $145.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

