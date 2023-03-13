Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 795 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 84,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,912. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

