Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

