Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The company has a market cap of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

