Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.05

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 5120221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Stock Down 12.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 684.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 300,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,401 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 865,073 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

