Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Allbirds from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Allbirds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.84.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.90. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.

Insider Transactions at Allbirds

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220 over the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Allbirds by 850.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allbirds by 1,721.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Allbirds by 847.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Allbirds by 1,692.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 765,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.