Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 13.7%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKTGet Rating) shares were down 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 327,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 244,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 10.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

