Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 13.7%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares were down 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 327,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 244,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

