Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$68.00 at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.31.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ATD stock opened at C$62.90 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$47.78 and a 52 week high of C$65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.