Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $193.45

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $193.45 and last traded at $193.45, with a volume of 795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.91.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $994.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a current ratio of 12.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.66.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

Alexander’s Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s by 40.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $3,030,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alexander’s by 115.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 152,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.