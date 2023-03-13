Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $193.45

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $193.45 and last traded at $193.45, with a volume of 795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.91.
Alexander’s Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $994.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a current ratio of 12.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.66.
Alexander’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.
Institutional Trading of Alexander’s
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
