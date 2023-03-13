Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,043 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $220.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $172.78 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ALB shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

