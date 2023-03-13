Akebia Therapeutics’ (AKBA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of AKBA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.84. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $80,843.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,607.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 132,524 shares of company stock worth $116,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

