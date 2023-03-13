Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AFN. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.75.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 1.1 %

AFN stock opened at C$61.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6,190.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$28.80 and a twelve month high of C$62.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.73.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

