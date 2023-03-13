Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEOXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €125.00 ($132.98) to €134.00 ($142.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($121.28) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Stock Up 2.8 %

Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $134.35. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $154.69.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.