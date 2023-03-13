aelf Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $194.59 million and approximately $48.24 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003783 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001880 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000045 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 581,468,164 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

