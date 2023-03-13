Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.