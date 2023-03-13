Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 2,338,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 206,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

