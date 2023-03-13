Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 2,338,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 206,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

