AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $99.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

AECOM Stock Down 3.9 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 693.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 212,131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 27.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth $308,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 120.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $84.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

