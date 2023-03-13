Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($19.84) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADM. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($30.96) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,160 ($25.97) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,257.75 ($27.15).

LON ADM opened at GBX 1,881.50 ($22.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,608.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,177.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,099.48. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,711 ($32.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,008.55%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,114.96). Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

