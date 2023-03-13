Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 166,051 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,051 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises approximately 1.0% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Up 2.4 %

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

SUI stock traded up $3.21 on Monday, reaching $137.22. 217,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,187. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.01. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

