Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up 0.6% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 95,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

