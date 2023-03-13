Adelante Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,070 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty comprises about 1.9% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Kilroy Realty worth $24,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

KRC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.66. 469,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,945. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.