Adelante Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Up 4.5 %

SBAC traded up $10.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.85. The company had a trading volume of 460,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,910. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.46.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

