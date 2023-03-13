AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATY. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AcuityAds from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 156,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AcuityAds by 6,504.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,759,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,717,400 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AcuityAds by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in AcuityAds by 1,237.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

