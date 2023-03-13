Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVIGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,732,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,021. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 190,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,202,000 after acquiring an additional 738,029 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

