Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.36.
Shares of ATVI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,732,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,021. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.50.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
