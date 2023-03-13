Achain Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $212,562.57 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00010994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000276 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005838 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004193 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003470 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

