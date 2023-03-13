Achain Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $196,873.19 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00012479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000299 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006259 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004341 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

