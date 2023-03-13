Aave (AAVE) Price Hits $76.69

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Aave token can now be purchased for approximately $76.69 or 0.00316044 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $100.84 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00417263 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.93 or 0.28210244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Aave

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.