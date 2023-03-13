a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Credit Suisse Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.34.

AKA traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.77. 87,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,697. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.43. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,229 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 667,166 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,215,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

