a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Lowered to $2.60 at Truist Financial

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.34.

Shares of AKA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 84,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

