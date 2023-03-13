6,648 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,394. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

