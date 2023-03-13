6,118 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CELH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $122.24.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

