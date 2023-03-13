3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $703,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in 3M by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

MMM traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $103.25 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

