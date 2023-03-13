361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 630.0 days.
361 Degrees International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TSIOF remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Monday. 361 Degrees International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.
About 361 Degrees International
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 361 Degrees International (TSIOF)
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.