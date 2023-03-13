361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 630.0 days.

361 Degrees International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSIOF remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Monday. 361 Degrees International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

