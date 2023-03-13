3,554 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $101,767.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.68. The stock had a trading volume of 298,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,371. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

