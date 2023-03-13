210,209 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 210,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $711,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DISV stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.58. 507,968 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $820.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

